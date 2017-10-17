Are You In a Mid-Life Low? Take Heart – It’ll Get Better, Say Researchers

By: Linda Lou

Do you remember when you were at your happiest? If you’re in your senior years, chances it wasn’t in the midlife season of your 40s.

Because according to new research, there is plenty of evidence to suggest many of us experience a ‘midlife low’. The study, by economists David Blanchflower and Andrew Oswald, surveyed no less than 1.3 million people around the world, rating their level of happiness against their age.

The U-Shaped Curve of Happiness

Fairfax journalist Matt Wade, who wrote about the research, said we typically experience a U-shape happiness curve over our cycle.

Matt says, “According to this research, we are most happy on average in our late teens and early twenties, and sort of [have] a downward slide, [and] we reach the nadir around in our early 50s. But it bounces again, so I can look forward to happier days ahead.”