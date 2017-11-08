A Conversation About Mental Health with Libby Trickett

By: Duncan Robinson
Libby Trickett has been at the very pinnacle of sports, having represented her country at three Olympic games.
She has won multiple gold medals and is a five time world record holder. She is a married mum now, and at one of the most joyous times of life – she experienced significant depression.
When the Black Dog Comes Barking
“In the first year after my daughter was born I suffered significant depression and post-natal depression. It was really confronting and I felt guilty because there are so many people who aren’t able to have children.
One in five people will suffer from depression or anxiety this year. If you haven’t experienced it, more than likely you know someone who has.
Libby knew she needed help. “When it comes to a physical injury, people are much more likely to go to the doctors. With a mental injury, only about 40 percent of people are likely to seek medical care”.
Upon seeking help, Libby was quickly able to identify her problem and get treatment. Much of her issues were stemming from a lack of sleep.
“When I feel those seasons of life coming on when I feel stressed or depressed for an extended period of time, I work through my mental health check. Am I getting enough sleep? Am I exercising regularly? Do I get a chance to meditate and reflect? By checking them off quickly I’m able to better manage my mental health.”
If you are experiencing depression or anxiety, visit www.beyondblue.org.au or call Lifeline on 13 11 14.
Article supplied with thanks to Hope 103.2.
About the Author: Duncan Robinson is a radio host, pastor, husband and father of two.