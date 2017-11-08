Home Lifestyle A Conversation About Mental Health with Libby Trickett
Lifestyle
0

A Conversation About Mental Health with Libby Trickett

A Conversation About Mental Health with Libby Trickett
0
0
libby-trickett
now viewing

A Conversation About Mental Health with Libby Trickett

open-plan-offices
now playing

Why Open-Plan Offices Aren't Working - and What to Do About It

MAIN PIC – Daniel Christiansz (3) 1200
now playing

"Church is the Place That Shattered My Homophobia"

childlessness
now playing

Not Just Women: Childlessness Cuts Men up Too

grief-in-trials
now playing

Grief in Trials

church
now playing

Pastors' Peaceful Reactions after Churches Hit with 'Vote Yes' Graffiti

mentoring
now playing

The Need for Mentoring

working-from-home
now playing

Getting Into the Zone When Working from Home

now playing

Healing a Divided Australia: Advice from a Professional Peacemaker

calling
now playing

When the Calling Isn’t

grace-that-is-greater
now playing

Grace That is Greater

By: Duncan Robinson

Libby Trickett has been at the very pinnacle of sports, having represented her country at three Olympic games.

She has won multiple gold medals and is a five time world record holder. She is a married mum now, and at one of the most joyous times of life – she experienced significant depression.

When the Black Dog Comes Barking

“In the first year after my daughter was born I suffered significant depression and post-natal depression. It was really confronting and I felt guilty because there are so many people who aren’t able to have children.

One in five people will suffer from depression or anxiety this year. If you haven’t experienced it, more than likely you know someone who has.

Libby knew she needed help. “When it comes to a physical injury, people are much more likely to go to the doctors. With a mental injury, only about 40 percent of people are likely to seek medical care”.

Upon seeking help, Libby was quickly able to identify her problem and get treatment. Much of her issues were stemming from a lack of sleep.

“When I feel those seasons of life coming on when I feel stressed or depressed for an extended period of time, I work through my mental health check. Am I getting enough sleep? Am I exercising regularly? Do I get a chance to meditate and reflect? By checking them off quickly I’m able to better manage my mental health.”

If you are experiencing depression or anxiety, visit www.beyondblue.org.au or call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Article supplied with thanks to Hope 103.2.

About the Author: Duncan Robinson is a radio host, pastor, husband and father of two.

Related posts:

  1. 10 Tips for Looking After Your Mental Health
  2. When Grades Come at the Cost of Mental Health
  3. Discouragement: What to Do When You’re Feeling Low
  4. Have the Organ Conversation, says ‘Pulse’ actor Claire Van der Boom
tags:
Related Posts
mental-health

10 Tips for Looking After Your Mental Health

Digital Team 0
grades

When Grades Come at the Cost of Mental Health

Digital Team 0
discourage

Discouragement: What to Do When You’re Feeling Low

Digital Team 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close

Share this video