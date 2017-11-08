A Conversation About Mental Health with Libby Trickett

By: Duncan Robinson

Libby Trickett has been at the very pinnacle of sports, having represented her country at three Olympic games.

She has won multiple gold medals and is a five time world record holder. She is a married mum now, and at one of the most joyous times of life – she experienced significant depression.

When the Black Dog Comes Barking

“In the first year after my daughter was born I suffered significant depression and post-natal depression. It was really confronting and I felt guilty because there are so many people who aren’t able to have children.

One in five people will suffer from depression or anxiety this year. If you haven’t experienced it, more than likely you know someone who has.