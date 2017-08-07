How To Make Delicious Dairy-Free ‘Milk’

Author: Susan Joy | The Joyful Table.
A dairy-free milk is just nuts, seed or coconut blended with filtered water and a pinch of sea salt and if you prefer it a little sweeter, add 1 or 2 teaspoons honey or 1 – 2 dates, or maybe a dash of vanilla extract.
Many people have lactose or dairy intolerances and nuts, seed and coconut milks are excellent alternatives to animal milk. They work well in smoothies, baking, sauces, drinking and just about anything you would use dairy milk for. I find it’s best to make your own milk, as many commercial brands contain refined sugars, gums, thickeners and preservatives, and you won’t believe how easy it is. You will also be providing nourishment for your body with the essential minerals such as calcium, magnesium and zinc.
Depending on what I’m using the milk for, it can be stretched to be more economical. For drinking I like it creamier, plus I add 2 Medjool dates. For baking I use an extra cup of filtered water and omit the dates. Play around and see what flavour your taste buds enjoy. Let’s get straight into the how-to for making my favourite milk recipes from different varieties of nuts and seeds.
ALMOND MILK
Ingredients: 1 cup raw almonds, 4 cups filtered water (plus extra water for soaking), pinch of sea salt, 1 – 2 Medjool dates or honey (optional).
Method: Soak almonds in water for at least 8 hours, drain and rinse well. Add almonds to a blender with 1 cup of water, salt, date or honey. Blend for 30 seconds. Add the remaining 3 cups of water and blend until mixed well.
Strain milk using a nut milk bag or muslin cloth draped over a bowl. Pour milk through the bag. Squeeze the bag from the top down, wring all the liquid out leaving the pulp. Transfer to a sealed glass bottle. Store in the fridge for up to 4 days, shake before each use.
Note: Almond milk is alkalising to the body and packed with a huge amount of nutrition, including calcium.
CASHEW MILK
Ingredients: 1 cup raw cashews, 4 cups filtered water (plus extra for soaking), pinch of sea salt, 1 – 2 Medjool dates or honey (optional).
Method: Soak cashews in water for 2 hours, drain and rinse well. Add cashews to a blender with 1 cup of water, salt, date or honey. Blend for 30 seconds. Add the remaining 3 cups of water and blend until mixed well. If you are using in baking there is no need to strain (that’s why this is my preferred milk when cooking). You can strain as above for almond milk if you prefer. Transfer to a sealed glass bottle. Store in the fridge for up to 6 days, shake before each use.
Note: Cashew milk lasts longer than other nut milks and is full of magnesium for strong bones.
MACADAMIA MILK
Ingredients: 1 cup raw macadamia nuts, 4 cups filtered water, pinch of sea salt, 1 – 2 Medjool dates or honey (optional).
Method: There is no need to soak macadamia nuts. Add to a blender with 1 cup of filtered water, salt, date or honey. Blend for 30 seconds. Add the remaining 3 cups of water and blend until mixed well. If you are using in baking there is no need to strain, if you would prefer to strain for drinking, strain as above for almond milk (this is my preferred drinking milk, it makes awesome hot chocolates and I don’t strain it). Transfer to a sealed glass bottle. Store in the fridge for up to 4 days, shake before each use.
Note: Macadamia milk is full of heart healthy fats.
BRAZIL NUT MILK
Ingredients: 1 cup raw brazil nuts, 4 cups filtered water (plus extra for soaking), pinch of sea salt, 1 – 2 Medjool dates or honey (optional).
Method: Soak brazil nuts in water for 2 – 3 hours, drain and rinse well. Add to a blender with 1 cup of filtered water, salt, date or honey. Blend for 30 seconds. Add remaining 3 cups of water and blend until mixed well.
Strain milk as per almond milk. Transfer to a sealed glass bottle. Store in the fridge for up to 4 days, shake before each use.
Note: This is a very creamy milk and is a great support for thyroid function.
COCONUT MILK
Ingredients: 1 cup organic desiccated or shredded coconut (avoid coconut with preservatives), 4 cups filtered water (1 cup to be boiling), pinch of sea salt.
Method: Add coconut to a blender with 1 cup of boiling water, let sit for 40 seconds to soften, then blend for 40 seconds. Add remaining 3 cups of water and salt. Blend until mixed well.
Strain milk as per almond milk. Transfer to a sealed glass bottle. Store in the fridge for up to 4 days, shake before each use.
Note: Coconut milk is full of vitamins and minerals, great for your heart, skin and immune and digestive systems, plus it’s cheap to make and so creamy.
SUNFLOWER SEED MILK
Ingredients: 1 cup sunflower seeds, 4 cups of filtered water (plus extra for soaking), pinch of sea salt, 1 – 2 Medjool dates or honey (optional).
Method: Soak sunflower seeds for 6 hours or overnight, drain and rinse well. Add seeds to a blender with 1 cup of water, salt, date or honey if using. Blend for 30 seconds. Add the remaining 3 cups of water and blend until mixed well.
You can strain the milk using a nut milk bag as above for almond milk but I usually drink mine without straining. The fine pulp is easy to digest. Transfer to a sealed glass bottle. Store in the fridge for up to 4 days, shake before each use.
Note: This is a great alternative for those who can’t consume tree nuts due to allergies, it’s also less expensive than nut milks. It’s lovely and creamy and packed full of protein.
A couple of tips: if you just need a small amount of dairy-free milk in a hurry. Blend 2 tablespoons of almond or sunflower butter with 1 – 2 cups of filtered water. Blend until smooth. The pulp left over from straining the nut milk can be added to homemade cookie mixture.
