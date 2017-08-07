How To Make Delicious Dairy-Free ‘Milk’

Author: Susan Joy | The Joyful Table.

A dairy-free milk is just nuts, seed or coconut blended with filtered water and a pinch of sea salt and if you prefer it a little sweeter, add 1 or 2 teaspoons honey or 1 – 2 dates, or maybe a dash of vanilla extract.

Many people have lactose or dairy intolerances and nuts, seed and coconut milks are excellent alternatives to animal milk. They work well in smoothies, baking, sauces, drinking and just about anything you would use dairy milk for. I find it’s best to make your own milk, as many commercial brands contain refined sugars, gums, thickeners and preservatives, and you won’t believe how easy it is. You will also be providing nourishment for your body with the essential minerals such as calcium, magnesium and zinc.

Depending on what I’m using the milk for, it can be stretched to be more economical. For drinking I like it creamier, plus I add 2 Medjool dates. For baking I use an extra cup of filtered water and omit the dates. Play around and see what flavour your taste buds enjoy. Let’s get straight into the how-to for making my favourite milk recipes from different varieties of nuts and seeds.