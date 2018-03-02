Less Scrolling. More Showing Up

By: Elaine Fraser

Social media are great for developing community, but for true belonging, real connection and real empathy require meeting real people in a real space in a real time. – Brené Brown

Hold hands with strangers

A couple of weeks ago, I stood with hundreds of women and sang a song about seasons. It spoke to me poetically and prophetically and tears of joy streamed down my face. I turned to my friend and hugged her. She grinned back at me and said, ‘I know.’

The story behind those words spans a few years. We’ve journeyed together and my friend understood my tears and I understood her grin.

It was a personal, but also a collective spiritual moment. It was a moment of meaningful connection that can’t be replicated on Facebook.