Home Lifestyle Healthy Chocolate Ice Cream!
Lifestyle
0

Healthy Chocolate Ice Cream!

Healthy Chocolate Ice Cream!
0
0
healthy-ice-cream
now viewing

Healthy Chocolate Ice Cream!

god-leave-husband-1
now playing

So God Told You to Leave Your Husband?

discourage
now playing

Discouragement: What to Do When You’re Feeling Low

generous
now playing

Living Generously

parent-yes
now playing

Being a “Yes” Parent in a World of No’s

MovieDads
now playing

5 of The Best 'Movie Dads' Moments

vegetable-bacon-slice
now playing

Vegetable and Bacon Slice Recipe

BabyReact1
now playing

Babies Reactions to Their Dads are Super Cute

high-school
now playing

High School: What parents should know when choosing one

common-myths-motherhood
now playing

Motherhood: Liberating Yourself from the Common Myths

apple_blueberry_loaf
now playing

Apple and Blueberry Loaf Recipe

Wait… healthy ice cream?!

Yes it exists! Well…. At least a healthier version. This yummy ice cream is the ultimate healthy sweet treat for post-dinner dessert.  Or one to store in the memory bank for the warmer months ahead. 

Thanks to What’s Up Moms, we now have a 5-ingredient recipe for a healthier chocolate ice cream. It uses only bananas, almond milk, almond butter, unsweetened cocoa powder, cookies & choc chips!

Best of all, you won’t be sacrificing any tastebuds because it tastes delicious!

Related posts:

  1. Raw Pecan Slice Recipe
  2. Chocolate Cookies Recipe
  3. Two Ingredient Chocolate Rough
  4. Easy Dessert Recipe: Frozen Yogurt Bark!
tags:
Related Posts
raw_pecan_pie_slice1-2

Raw Pecan Slice Recipe

Digital Team 0
chocolate_cookies

Chocolate Cookies Recipe

Digital Team 0
featured-coconut-rough

Two Ingredient Chocolate Rough

ltadmin 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close

Share this video