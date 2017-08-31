Healthy Chocolate Ice Cream!

Wait… healthy ice cream?!

Yes it exists! Well…. At least a healthier version. This yummy ice cream is the ultimate healthy sweet treat for post-dinner dessert. Or one to store in the memory bank for the warmer months ahead.

Thanks to What’s Up Moms, we now have a 5-ingredient recipe for a healthier chocolate ice cream. It uses only bananas, almond milk, almond butter, unsweetened cocoa powder, cookies & choc chips!

Best of all, you won’t be sacrificing any tastebuds because it tastes delicious!