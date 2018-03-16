Holy Yoga: A New-And-Ancient Way to Spend Time with God

By: Duncan Robinson

I had a chance to sit down with Alyssa Mak. She has her own blog and has recently transitioned back into the world of yoga.

Alyssa is the daughter of a pastor and is passionate about her faith. She has also been on quite the journey with her understanding of yoga, and now embraces it as a great way to connect with God.

Yoga seems to be one of those hot topics in Christian faith where there doesn’t seem to be a lot of clarity with where people should land. A taboo topic, Alyssa has personally experienced this.

When she first announced to her Christian friends she was taking up yoga she received a slew of information about why that was the wrong decision. On examining the evidence she made the decision to transition into Pilates which seemed far less confrontational with her faith.