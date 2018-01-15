Got Some Goals for the New Year? Great. Just Don’t Forget This

By: Sheridan Voysey

I can be a dreamer, ready to follow a latent idea or new goal. My journal is full of ideas for books, programs and more (you do keep a journal to collect and test your dreams, right?). So when I was asked what my hope for the new year was, my mind automatically went down the path of goals and ambitions. But something wasn’t right. There’s more to life than career goals.

What do you hope to do, see, learn or become this year?

What are your goals and dreams? Just don’t forget that there’s something even more important than a bucket list checkbox ticked.

