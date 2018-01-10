The Gift of a Fresh Start

By: Sam Doerksen | Focus On The Family

When you create a fresh start or begin a new routine, do you like to be in control of when and how it happens? Or would you prefer being forced to change due to some outside pressure?

For most of us, I’m sure we’d rather be in control. But why do we so often wait until a crisis arises before we admit that change is necessary? It’s almost as though we want to hold tightly to what’s familiar, even if it causes us to flounder, rather than accept that change is not our enemy and loosen our grip to allow God to move and create change in our lives. Sadly, failures and emergencies are more often the catalysts of a change that’s long been necessary.

Recognise the need for change early

A healthy way to move into a new fresh start requires us to look ahead and recognize the need for change before it’s a necessity – and this is best done proactively. But how can we start fresh before crisis requires it?

First and foremost, it is vital that we seek God’s face and His guidance. When we come to the realization that we need His wisdom to understand our needs and clearly see the reality of our own situation, we’re more able to make effective changes. And when we seek God’s face, we’re able to learn more about ourselves in the process. It’s during these times of searching and being open to letting God move in our lives that He can reveal the truth in our hearts – what actually motivates us. And when these truths are revealed, He either shows that He is pleased or we feel Him challenge us in order to surrender to the greater good He has in store.