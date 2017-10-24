My Floorboards Make Me Feel like a Terrible Person

By: Jennie Scott

When I magically and mysteriously become inexplicably rich, the first thing I will do is hire someone to clean my bathrooms. The two children I gave birth to have been granted that great privilege now, and their skills are still somewhat, shall I say, lacking. Their top priority is to finish, not necessarily finish well.

And bathrooms need to be cleaned well.

That brings me to the task I just completed today – the deep cleaning of a bathroom my dear offspring only surface cleaned.

Sigh.