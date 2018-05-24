Home Lifestyle Finding God’s Purpose for Your Life
Finding God’s Purpose for Your Life

Finding God's Purpose for Your Life

By: Focus On The Family

He’s a long-time investment banker and a mentor to millennials… Author of “Know Your Why” Ken Costa chats about hearing from God about your purpose. 

Ken Costa shares from his vast experience about cutting through the confusion of the world to hear God’s voice and to serve Him better. No matter your age, Ken will help you find freedom, as you discover God’s will and calling for your life.

Listen: Jim Daly and John Fuller in conversation with Ken Costa.

Podcast supplied with thanks to Focus on the Family Australia.

About the Author: Focus on the Family provides relevant, practical support to help families thrive in every stage of life.

