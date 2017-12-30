Family Feud, Folding the Washing and Making a Fresh Start

By: Yvette Cherry

I love Family Feud and I like to think I’m quite good at it. I’m better at Wheel of Fortune though. Even when I was nine years old I could guess all the phrases without any of the letters. One year my neighbour Shelley applied to be on Wheel of Fortune and I was more than a little jealous. I laughed when she told me how she had to climb the fence at Channel Ten because she was late for her audition, but deep down I was just a festering ball of envy.

Does that show still exist? I’ve just realised there’s nothing stopping me from applying, now that I’m thirty-seven years old and all. But thirty-seven-year-old me is more self-conscious than nine-year-old me. I’d have to lose at least twelve kilos before I go on television, and there’s the problem of the buck tooth that would probably glint in the stage lights, gleaming when I smiled, like the thief on ‘Home Alone’. I probably won’t apply for Wheel of Fortune. If it still exists.

But maybe… and only if I had my sisters with me, maybe I could do Family Feud?

Grant Denyer: “We surveyed 100 people and came up with their top responses to the question, ‘Name your New Year’s resolution.”