Embrace the Change

By: Supriya Sajja

There’s a universal statement we can make about all people – no matter age, race, gender, talents, wealth.

We all experience change.

Change is part of life

Part of being a human is constantly undergoing change where we are developing physically, emotionally, mentally and spiritually. Change is often rattling. It’s a part of life that we must learn to deal with in a healthy way. What if we stopped dreading change? Dare I go further to ask, what if we embraced it?

It’s not always easy

We hear people make remarks about their life previous to certain changes. For example, a woman after giving birth usually sulks at the changes in her body. Changes are not always easy. They are not even always something that we bring upon ourselves, which is why it can be so uncomfortable. Think about the last major change in your life. Was it a move to a different city? Possibly a new job? Joining a new gym? No matter how large or small it was, there are emotions that are experienced across the board with these things. Whether it be nervousness or excitement, there’s a surge of emotions we feel. It is difficult to realise the good things change brings because we are caught up in anticipating the fact that we won’t be in control.