Ebb, Flow and the Pursuit of Balance

By: Duncan Robinson

There is no such thing as balance.

It doesn’t exist. To achieve balance it would mean that you have control over external forces in your life that you have no control over.

You Can’t Have Balance!

I’m sitting in a cafe in Newcastle on a Monday. It’s another day when I should be working, but a wonderful family member has passed away and I find myself giving another address at another funeral for a family member that I loved dearly.

I’m speaking on Ecclesiastes 3 and Psalm 23, common passages that are read at funerals, but they are all about life. Not balance in life, but the Eb and Flow. The ups and downs. The pace and movement that each one of us lives with.