Easy recipe for homemade hummus

Hummus is so versatile – it can be used as a dip, a spread, in your cooking and best of all, it’s easy to make at home!

Watch this quick video from Whats Up Moms to learn how to make creamy, delicious, protein-packed hummus in a few easy steps.

Ingredients
– 1/4 cup tahini
– 2 tbsp fresh lemon juice (about one medium lemon) + 2 tablespoons water (you want 1/4 cup of liquid)
– 2 tbsp olive oil
– 1/2 garlic clove, chopped
– 1/2 tsp ground cumin
– 1/2 tsp salt
– 1 can chickpeas (15oz can, rinsed and drained)
– 1-2 tablespoons water (if needed)

Directions
1. Whip tahini and lemon juice plus water (total of 1/4 cup liquid) for about 1 minute in a food processor.

2. Add garlic, cumin and salt. Then with the motor running add your olive oil slowly.

3. Add 1/2 the chickpeas and puree until fairly smooth. Scrape down the sides and add the other 1/2 and continue processing until smooth.

4. Optional: add 1-2 tablespoons additional water until you get a creamy consistency.

