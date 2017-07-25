Easy Dessert Recipe: Frozen Yogurt Bark!

Looking for a dessert alternative to ice cream that’s easy to make and most importantly, yummy? What’s Up Moms show us how to make frozen yogurt bark – no it’s not tree bark covered in yogurt!

Ingredients

Plain Greek yogurt

Honey

Toppings of your choice e.g. fruit, choc chips, sprinkles

Steps:

1. Add 2 cups of Greek yogurt to a bowl and stir in 2-3 tbsp of honey for sweetness.

2. Spread dollops of the yogurt in strips on a baking sheet about a 1/4 inch thick to form the base of the bark.

3. Add toppings!