Easy Dessert Recipe: Frozen Yogurt Bark!

Looking for a dessert alternative to ice cream that’s easy to make and most importantly, yummy? What’s Up Moms show us how to make frozen yogurt bark – no it’s not tree bark covered in yogurt!

Ingredients

Plain Greek yogurt
Honey
Toppings of your choice e.g. fruit, choc chips, sprinkles

Steps:

1. Add 2 cups of Greek yogurt to a bowl and stir in 2-3 tbsp of honey for sweetness.

2. Spread dollops of the yogurt in strips on a baking sheet about a 1/4 inch thick to form the base of the bark.

3. Add toppings!

4. Freeze for 4-6 hours until they’re fully set.

