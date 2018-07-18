Home Lifestyle Curried Prawn Stir Fry
Curried Prawn Stir Fry

Curried Prawn Stir Fry
Curried Prawn Stir Fry

By: Susan Joy

This delicious curried prawn recipe uses shredded green cabbage as noodles. I have included a variety of vegetables but the crunch from the water chestnuts makes it even yummier and just that little bit different.

Serves: 4 – 6 | Prep Time: 00:20 | Cooking Time: 00:20

Ingredients

2 – 3 Tbsp coconut oil, (divided)
600g lge raw prawns
2 tsp garlic, minced (divided)
2 tsp ginger, minced (divided)
2 1/2 Tbsp curry powder, (divided)
5 spring onion(s), sliced with green tops
2 carrot(s), fine sticks or coarsely grated
1 head broccoli, chopped inro small florets
2 tsp cumin
2 tsp coriander, ground
1/3 cup chicken broth/stock
1/2 sml green cabbage, shredded
1 cup mushrooms, finely sliced
1 cup peas
230g can water chestnuts, sliced into sticks
1/2 cup coconut cream
4 cups baby spinach leaves
1/4 cup chopped coriander, leaves
1 tsp sea salt, or to taste

Directions

Prepare the vegetables. Dry the prawns using paper towel.

Heat an extra large frying pan on high and add half the coconut oil. Add the prawns and 1 teaspoon each of garlic and ginger, and 1 tablespoon of curry powder. Stir gently while the prawns cook for approx. 4 minutes, then transfer to a plate and set aside.

Turn the heat down to medium and add the remaining oil, spring onions, carrots, broccoli, remaining teaspoon of garlic and ginger, 1½ tablespoons curry powder, cumin and ground coriander. Cook stirring for approx. 3 – 4 minutes.

Add the chicken broth, cabbage, mushrooms, peas and water chestnuts, stir and cook until the cabbage is just starting to soften.

Add the coconut cream, spinach, coriander leaves and salt, stir through and heat until the coconut cream bubbles and spinach starts to wilt.

Return the prawns to the pan and mix through to heat.

Serve in individual bowls sprinkled with chopped coriander leaves and spring onions.

Article supplied with thanks to The JOYful Table.

About the Author: Susan is author of The JOYful Table cookbook containing gluten & grain free, and Paleo inspired recipes for good health and well being.

