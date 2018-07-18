Curried Prawn Stir Fry

By: Susan Joy

This delicious curried prawn recipe uses shredded green cabbage as noodles. I have included a variety of vegetables but the crunch from the water chestnuts makes it even yummier and just that little bit different.

Serves: 4 – 6 | Prep Time: 00:20 | Cooking Time: 00:20

Ingredients

2 – 3 Tbsp coconut oil, (divided)

600g lge raw prawns

2 tsp garlic, minced (divided)

2 tsp ginger, minced (divided)

2 1/2 Tbsp curry powder, (divided)

5 spring onion(s), sliced with green tops

2 carrot(s), fine sticks or coarsely grated

1 head broccoli, chopped inro small florets

2 tsp cumin

2 tsp coriander, ground

1/3 cup chicken broth/stock

1/2 sml green cabbage, shredded

1 cup mushrooms, finely sliced

1 cup peas

230g can water chestnuts, sliced into sticks

1/2 cup coconut cream

4 cups baby spinach leaves

1/4 cup chopped coriander, leaves

1 tsp sea salt, or to taste

Directions

Prepare the vegetables. Dry the prawns using paper towel.