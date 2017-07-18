creamy-chicken-with-zesty-lime

Author: Susan Joy | The Joyful Table.

That crazy lime tree of mine is still giving me bundles of fruit, so I keep finding all different ways to use them. I have a delicious creamy chicken dish for you, flavoured with the sweet spices of garam masala and my tangy limes.

The diced chicken is marinated in coconut cream, limes and spices for an hour before cooking with onion, garlic and ginger. This tasty Paleo recipe is also Whole30 compliant.

CREAMY CHICKEN AND LIME RECIPE click here

Limes are an excellent source of vitamin C and when eaten in its natural form (fresh). Vitamin C helps to fight skin damage caused by the sun and pollution, and is also needed for building collagen for skin and hair. Foods high in vitamin C also assist the immune system in fighting off cold or flu. Some recent studies of lime juice and peel saw decreased fatty streaks found in coronary arteries. Lime juice has antibacterial and antifungal properties. In cooking, lime is valued both for the acidity of the juice and the aroma of the zest. Lime is a common ingredient in Mexican, Thai and many Asian dishes. They are used in dips like guacamole and are also perfect added to raw desserts and beverages.

Garam Masala is a favourite spice mix of mine. I buy organic to avoid the fillers that can be in regular store bought brands. I find the brand Simply Organic is a little stronger in flavour due to the quality of the spices used. It contains cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, cumin, black pepper and coriander. They are sweet, warming spices that are a popular blend in Indian, Pakistan and other South Asian cuisines. Garam means ‘heat’ and masala means ‘spice blend’. The aromatic blend contains no chilli (which makes me happy), instead the warmth comes from the pungent nature of the spices.

I like to serve my creamy chicken with cauliflower rice and steamed bok choy or broccoli. Find my recipe for cauliflower rice here. I lightly steam the bok choy in a little coconut aminos in the bottom of a saucepan, it will only take a couple of minutes. Use fresh chopped coriander leaves to garnish your chicken.

I’m sure this simple but tasty dish will be a regular on your table.

