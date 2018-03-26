By: Neri Morris

In her debut single ‘Scar’, Missy Higgins belted out these deeply real and authentic lyrics:

“And doesn’t that sound familiar? Doesn’t that hit too close to home?

Doesn’t that make you shiver; the way things could have gone?

And doesn’t it feel peculiar when everyone wants a little more?

And so that I do remember to never go that far,

Could you leave me with a scar?”

At the time I thought the lyrics “Could you leave me with a scar?” quite strange. Why would anyone want to be left with a scar? Scars are ugly and a painful reminder of a season I’m sure we would rather forget. So why would you request for someone to leave a scar?

When I was 15 I was working at an ice cream shop around the corner from where I lived. My Dad would often pick me up after my shift on his way home from work. One night, as usual, I was cleaning the glass, chatting to my Dad who was waiting for me to finish up so we could head home. As I leant down to clean one section of the glass cabinet, I rested my left arm on the top glass panel and a second later it gave way, slicing my wrist as the glass broke. The blood started to pour down my arm and both my father and I stood there in shock. It took a customer I had served moments earlier to jump the counter and immediately start wrapping my wrist. We made our way down to the medical centre where I received 16 stitches, a splint, my arm wrapped up from wrist to elbow, a sling and many comments from the doctor about how I was a millimetre away from hitting a major artery. I was off work for a month.

My wrist eventually healed but not without leaving significant nerve damage that took years to repair (I can still touch certain parts of my wrist and feel it in other areas of my hand) and of course, an equally significant scar. It’s the most traumatic physical experience I have encountered so far and every time I look at it I’m reminded of the trauma, the pain and the long healing process. But I’m also equally reminded of the kindness of others, the provision of God in not hitting the major artery and the all-encompassing, love-filled embrace I received from my Mum when I got home that night. An embrace that brought forth the tears I had been fighting back and the comfort of knowing it was all going to be ok. I feel a little teary even thinking about it now because the experience was so overwhelming to this 15 year old’s heart and I had been strong up to a point, but ultimately I needed to release the trauma and my Mum’s hug did that for me.