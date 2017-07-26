Home Lifestyle Chocolate Cookies Recipe
Chocolate Cookies Recipe
Encouragement for Remarried Couples

Easy Dessert Recipe: Frozen Yogurt Bark!

Helping Prevent Suicide

Tuna Salad Recipe

Practical Help for When You’re Overwhelmed Part 2

Navigating the Middle School Years

Raw Pecan Slice Recipe

How to create a harmonious home with teenagers

What's Killing Your Soul?

Curried Pumpkin Soup Recipe

Serves: 28 | Prep Time: 00:15 | Cooking Time: 00:16

Author: Susan Joy | The Joyful Table.

These crispy Chocolate Cookies are quick and easy to make. They have no eggs, grains or dairy and can be made into a delicious nut-free version for school lunch boxes (see nut-free option below). My grandkids love them!

Susan Joy

Ingredients

1 3/4 cups almond meal/flour
2/3 cup arrowroot flour
1/4 cup cacao raw powder
1 1/2 tsp cinnamon
1/4 tsp baking soda (bicarb)
1/4 tsp fine pink Himalayan salt, or sea salt
1/3 cup coconut oil, soft
1/4 cup maple syrup, 100%, or to taste
1 tsp vanilla extract (organic)
2 Tbsp cacao nibs (organic), optional

Directions

Preheat oven to 160c (fan-forced). Line 2 baking trays with baking paper and set aside.

Add almond meal, arrowroot, cacao powder, cinnamon, baking soda and salt to a food processor. Blend for 10 seconds to combine the dry ingredients.

Add the soft coconut oil, maple syrup and vanilla. Process for approximately 12 seconds until a moist dough is formed.

Scoop out rounded teaspoonfuls of dough and roll into 28 – 30 small balls. Allow 6cms between each ball.

Take a small square of baking paper and place over a ball of dough, press down with the flat base of a small glass to make a round cookie shape (alternatively use your palm to flatten the balls). Repeat for all the balls of dough. Optional, sprinkle a few cacao nibs on top and press down lightly into the dough (the nibs give a lovely crunch on top but can be a bit bitter for young children, I do every second cookie with nibs).

Bake for 16 – 18 minutes or until firm to the touch and a lightly brown bottom, the cookies will crisp up after cooling (the tops don’t change much in colour). Place on a wire rack to completely cool.

Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 week. Suitable to freeze.

NUT-FREE VERSION: Replace the almond meal with a mix of finely ground sunflower and pumpkin seeds (ground in a food processor or blender). The seeds won’t have the slight sweetness of almond meal, so you may like to add 1 tablespoon extra of maple syrup.

Susan Joy

