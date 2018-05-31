Home Lifestyle Chocolate & Cinnamon Chia Bowl
Chocolate & Cinnamon Chia Bowl

Chocolate & Cinnamon Chia Bowl
Chocolate & Cinnamon Chia Bowl

By: Susan Joy

A scrumptious breakfast that will make you think you are eating dessert for breakfast. This healthy breakfast will keep you sustained until lunch. It’s rich in Omega 3 fats, dietary fibre, protein and packed with a variety of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Blending the chia helps it thicken faster and makes it possible to eat without setting aside to gel, plus you get a lovely mousse texture.

Serves: 1 | Prep Time: 00:10 | Cooking Time: 00:00

Ingredients

2 Tbsp chia seeds
1/2 cup filtered water, chilled
1/2 cup coconut milk, chilled
1 Tbsp coconut (organic desiccated)
3 tsp cacao raw powder
1 tsp cinnamon
1/2 tsp mixed spice
A pinch pink Himalayan salt, or sea salt
1/2 tsp vanilla extract (organic), or powder
1/2 med banana(s)
Berries, seeds & nuts , to serve

Directions

Add the chia seeds, water and coconut milk to the jug of a high-speed blender. Swish the chia and liquid around or stir with a spoon (this will allow the chia to start softening while you add the remaining ingredients).

Add the coconut, cacao powder, cinnamon, mixed spice, salt, vanilla and banana to the chia mixture in the blender. Slowly increase the speed of the blender to high and then blend for 10 seconds. (I sometimes add in a small handful of greens before blending, for extra nutrients).

Pour the chocolate chia mixture into a serving bowl and top with your choice of berries, seeds and nuts.

The pudding is suitable to leave overnight in the fridge for a quick breakfast the next day. (This yummy breakfast will sustain you until lunch and a half serve works great as a snack).

Article supplied with thanks to The JOYful Table.

About the Author: Susan is author of The JOYful Table cookbook containing gluten & grain free, and Paleo inspired recipes for good health and well being.

