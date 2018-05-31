Chocolate & Cinnamon Chia Bowl

By: Susan Joy

A scrumptious breakfast that will make you think you are eating dessert for breakfast. This healthy breakfast will keep you sustained until lunch. It’s rich in Omega 3 fats, dietary fibre, protein and packed with a variety of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Blending the chia helps it thicken faster and makes it possible to eat without setting aside to gel, plus you get a lovely mousse texture.

Serves: 1 | Prep Time: 00:10 | Cooking Time: 00:00

Ingredients

2 Tbsp chia seeds

1/2 cup filtered water, chilled

1/2 cup coconut milk, chilled

1 Tbsp coconut (organic desiccated)

3 tsp cacao raw powder

1 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp mixed spice

A pinch pink Himalayan salt, or sea salt

1/2 tsp vanilla extract (organic), or powder

1/2 med banana(s)

Berries, seeds & nuts , to serve

Directions

Add the chia seeds, water and coconut milk to the jug of a high-speed blender. Swish the chia and liquid around or stir with a spoon (this will allow the chia to start softening while you add the remaining ingredients).