Chocolate Chip Muesli Bars

By: Susan Joy | The JOYful Table

These yummy muesli bars will be loved by kids and adults. No high fructose corn syrup or hidden nasties in these bars.

Serves: 14 | Prep Time: 00:20 | Cooking Time: 00:20

Ingredients

8 Medjool date(s), pitted

1 cup almonds

1 cup cashews

1/4 cup coconut (desiccated-finely shredded)

1/4 cup golden flaxseed (fine ground)

2 Tbsp honey (unprocessed)

2 tsp vanilla extract (organic)

1 lge egg(s)

1 Tbsp cacao raw powder

1/2 tsp pink Himalayan salt, fine

2/3 cup dark chocolate (organic), mini choc chips

1/2 cup coconut flakes

2 Tbsp dark chocolate (organic), mini choc chips to sprinkle on top

Direction

Preheat oven to 150c. Line a 27x17cm slice tin with baking paper.

Add the dates to a food processor and process until they are breaking up and starting to form a paste. Add almonds, process until nuts are broken up. Add cashews, desiccated coconut, flaxseed, vanilla, egg, cacao powder and salt. Continue processing until the mixture has combined and come together into a ball.