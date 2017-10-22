Chocolate Chip Muesli Bars

By: Susan Joy | The JOYful Table
These yummy muesli bars will be loved by kids and adults. No high fructose corn syrup or hidden nasties in these bars.
Serves: 14 | Prep Time: 00:20 | Cooking Time: 00:20
Ingredients
- 8 Medjool date(s), pitted
- 1 cup almonds
- 1 cup cashews
- 1/4 cup coconut (desiccated-finely shredded)
- 1/4 cup golden flaxseed (fine ground)
- 2 Tbsp honey (unprocessed)
- 2 tsp vanilla extract (organic)
- 1 lge egg(s)
- 1 Tbsp cacao raw powder
- 1/2 tsp pink Himalayan salt, fine
- 2/3 cup dark chocolate (organic), mini choc chips
- 1/2 cup coconut flakes
- 2 Tbsp dark chocolate (organic), mini choc chips to sprinkle on top
Direction
Preheat oven to 150c. Line a 27x17cm slice tin with baking paper.
Add the dates to a food processor and process until they are breaking up and starting to form a paste. Add almonds, process until nuts are broken up. Add cashews, desiccated coconut, flaxseed, vanilla, egg, cacao powder and salt. Continue processing until the mixture has combined and come together into a ball.
Transfer to a large bowl. Add chocolate chips and coconut flakes, use your hands to evenly distribute through the mixture and combined well.
Press mixture evenly across the bottom of the tin. Use a spatula to smooth the top, if the mixture is too sticky, dampen the spatula with a little water.
Sprinkle a few chocolate chips over the top and press lightly into batter.
Bake for 20 minutes or until lightly browning. Allow to cool in tin, then cut into bars. Store in an airtight container.
Article supplied with thanks to The JOYful Table.
About the Author: Susan Joy is author of The JOYful Table cookbook containing gluten & grain free, and Paleo inspired recipes for good health and well being.