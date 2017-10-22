Home Lifestyle Chocolate Chip Muesli Bars
Lifestyle
0

Chocolate Chip Muesli Bars

Chocolate Chip Muesli Bars
0
0
choc-chip-muesli
now viewing

Chocolate Chip Muesli Bars

parenting-teens
now playing

Practical Advice for Parenting Teens

resilience-creed
now playing

Truths to Hold When the Path Gets Tough: The Resilience Creed

same-sex-marriage-big-deal
now playing

Are You Wondering Why Same Sex Marriage Is Such a Big Deal?

popcornmovies
now playing

6 Documentaries You Didn’t Know You Needed to Watch

finishing-strong
now playing

Finishing Strong [Podcast]

free-speech
now playing

Charter Freedoms

pumpkin-hacks
now playing

3 Pumpkin Decoration Hacks (No Carving Needed)

great-expectations
now playing

Great Expectations

behind-the-scenes
now playing

Behind-The-Scenes People: Your Work is Indispensable

ssm-new-barbarism
now playing

Smooth Sailing Ahead...?

By: Susan Joy | The JOYful Table

These yummy muesli bars will be loved by kids and adults. No high fructose corn syrup or hidden nasties in these bars.

Serves: 14 | Prep Time: 00:20 | Cooking Time: 00:20

Ingredients

  • 8 Medjool date(s), pitted
  • 1 cup almonds
  • 1 cup cashews
  • 1/4 cup coconut (desiccated-finely shredded)
  • 1/4 cup golden flaxseed (fine ground)
  • 2 Tbsp honey (unprocessed)
  • 2 tsp vanilla extract (organic)
  • 1 lge egg(s)
  • 1 Tbsp cacao raw powder
  • 1/2 tsp pink Himalayan salt, fine
  • 2/3 cup dark chocolate (organic), mini choc chips
  • 1/2 cup coconut flakes
  • 2 Tbsp dark chocolate (organic), mini choc chips to sprinkle on top

Direction

Preheat oven to 150c. Line a 27x17cm slice tin with baking paper.

Add the dates to a food processor and process until they are breaking up and starting to form a paste. Add almonds, process until nuts are broken up. Add cashews, desiccated coconut, flaxseed, vanilla, egg, cacao powder and salt. Continue processing until the mixture has combined and come together into a ball.

Transfer to a large bowl. Add chocolate chips and coconut flakes, use your hands to evenly distribute through the mixture and combined well.

Press mixture evenly across the bottom of the tin. Use a spatula to smooth the top, if the mixture is too sticky, dampen the spatula with a little water.

Sprinkle a few chocolate chips over the top and press lightly into batter.

Bake for 20 minutes or until lightly browning. Allow to cool in tin, then cut into bars. Store in an airtight container.

Article supplied with thanks to The JOYful Table.

About the Author: Susan Joy is author of The JOYful Table cookbook containing gluten & grain free, and Paleo inspired recipes for good health and well being.

Related posts:

  1. Raw Pecan Slice Recipe
  2. Apple and Cinnamon Porridge Recipe
  3. Apple and Blueberry Loaf Recipe
  4. Chocolate Cookies Recipe
tags:
Related Posts
raw_pecan_pie_slice1-2

Raw Pecan Slice Recipe

Digital Team 0
apple-and-cinnamon-porridge

Apple and Cinnamon Porridge Recipe

Digital Team 0
apple_blueberry_loaf

Apple and Blueberry Loaf Recipe

Digital Team 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close

Share this video