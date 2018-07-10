By: Susan Joy
This delicious homemade chicken broth is great to drink when feeling unwell.
Serves: 2.5 L/10 cups | Prep Time: 00:10 | Cooking Time: 12:00
Traditionally broth was made just from meat bones and simmered for hours to remove the gelatin, marrow and goodness from them. These days vegetables are also added to give extra flavour. Making your own broth/stock is easy when using a slow cooker. As soon as a roast chicken is eaten, all the bones go into the fridge or frozen ready for the next lot of broth. I freeze broth in different size jars and ice cube trays to conveniently use in my recipes and soups (when freezing in jars leave plenty of room for expansion).
Ingredients
2 free range or organic chicken, carcass, you can also add necks & drumsticks
1 carrot(s), in chunks
1 onion(s), in chunks
1 celery stick(s), in chunks
2 cloves garlic, roughly chopped
1 small knob ginger, roughly chopped
3 slices lemon(s)
Handful of parsley
1 or 2 sprigs rosemary
1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar
1 Tbsp coconut aminos
3/4 tsp sea salt
1/4 tsp black pepper, ground
2.5L/10 cups filtered water, plus extra if needed
Directions
Add the chicken bones including any meat left on them too a slow cooker or large soup pot. (The meat will add extra flavour but not necessary). Add the remaining ingredients and water.
Cook covered on low for 12 hours. During the cooking there may be some evaporation, if needed, top up the broth with extra filtered water towards the end of the cooking time.
Allow to cool down. Remove larger vegetables and bones with a slotted spoon, then strain the broth through a fine metal sieve or muslin cloth.
Store the broth in glass jars in the fridge for up to 4 days. If freezing store in glass jars, ice cube trays or snap lock bags, leave a space at the top for expansion. Broth can be kept frozen for up to 3 months.
For Beef Broth/Stock:
Purchase organic soup bones or use meaty bones left from a roast and the above ingredients. Skim off scum if using raw bones. Once chilled scoop off any solidified fat.
Article supplied with thanks to The JOYful Table.
About the Author: Susan is author of The JOYful Table cookbook containing gluten & grain free, and Paleo inspired recipes for good health and well being.