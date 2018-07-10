By: Susan Joy

This delicious homemade chicken broth is great to drink when feeling unwell.

Serves: 2.5 L/10 cups | Prep Time: 00:10 | Cooking Time: 12:00

Traditionally broth was made just from meat bones and simmered for hours to remove the gelatin, marrow and goodness from them. These days vegetables are also added to give extra flavour. Making your own broth/stock is easy when using a slow cooker. As soon as a roast chicken is eaten, all the bones go into the fridge or frozen ready for the next lot of broth. I freeze broth in different size jars and ice cube trays to conveniently use in my recipes and soups (when freezing in jars leave plenty of room for expansion).

Ingredients

2 free range or organic chicken, carcass, you can also add necks & drumsticks

1 carrot(s), in chunks

1 onion(s), in chunks

1 celery stick(s), in chunks

2 cloves garlic, roughly chopped

1 small knob ginger, roughly chopped

3 slices lemon(s)

Handful of parsley

1 or 2 sprigs rosemary

1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 Tbsp coconut aminos

3/4 tsp sea salt

1/4 tsp black pepper, ground

2.5L/10 cups filtered water, plus extra if needed