By: Susan Joy

In my version of Cashew Chicken I’ve used shredded cabbage in place of noodles. The Asian satay flavour is achieved by using cashew butter. This is an economical meal that’s nutritious and will suit the whole family. (For a nut free version, omit the roasted cashews and replace the cashew butter with sunflower butter).

Serves: 4 – 6 | Prep Time: 00:20 | Cooking Time: 00:25

Ingredients

1 1/2 Tbsp ghee, or coconut oil

1 cup cashews, toasted and roughly chopped

600 – 700g chicken, thigh fillets – skinless & boneless (chopped small)

1 Lge onion(s), diced

3 tsp garlic, minced

2 tsp ginger, minced or finely grated

3 tsp paprika

2 tsp allspice

3 Tbsp cashew butter, or almond

3 Tbsp coconut aminos

1/2 Lge green cabbage, thinly sliced

2 tsp sea salt, fine

3 carrot(s), grated

3 Tbsp chopped coriander, plus extra to garnish

Direction

Add 1 teaspoon of the ghee to a high sided large 32cm frying pan on medium heat and toast the cashews until lightly brown. Set aside for later.