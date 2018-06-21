Build Your Character Not Your Reputation

By: Sabrina Peters

God is far more interested in who we are when no one’s looking, than the image we present to others. Character always trumps reputation. Our character is the sum of our values, our thoughts, our words and our actions.Our reputation is shaped and fashioned pre-dominately by what others see publicly. Character is like a tree and reputation its shadow. The shadow is what we think it is, and the tree is the real thing. – Abraham Lincoln

The world is obsessed with image and impression management. Celebrities have PR managers, Instagram personalities have marketing methods, and well the rest of us have iphones (Am I right?). We can filter, cut, crop and curate our lives to create the perfect perception. We can post on Facebook and pretend we have it all together when really it’s falling apart at the seams. We can praise God passionately at Church on Sunday, then ignore Him the rest of the week. The truth is, God’s not into appearances.

He’s actually more concerned with our motive, our attitude, and our actions behind closed doors, than what we display publicly.

Does that mean we ditch the desire to uphold a good reputation? Not by any means. It’s not either or, it’s simply an order of priority. Honest character will always lead to a good reputation, but a shiny reputation doesn’t mean there’s always substance behind the veneer. When we focus on the development of our character, we live from the inside out, not the other way around.