Here’s a yummy, fun and creative breakfast treat for the weekend: Brekky Sundaes! Another great recipe from What’s Up Moms!

Ingredients

2 eggs

1/2 cup sugar

2/3 cup flour

1/4 tsp salt

4 tbsp butter, melted

1/4 cup milk

Directions

1) Beat eggs and sugar until light yellow.

2) Add salt and part of flour, mix to incorporate. Add in remaining flour a little at a time.

3) Pour in milk and melted butter and mix.