Blender Chocolate Muffins

By: Susan Joy

No-fuss chocolate muffins made in minutes. A perfect nut-free snack to pack into school lunch boxes (use 1/4 cup of raw cacao for children, more for an extra chocolaty flavour). All the ingredients go into a blender and in seconds your muffins are in the oven, the kind of recipe a busy mum needs.

Serves: 8 | Prep Time: 00:05 | Cooking Time: 00:13

3 lge egg(s)

1/3 cup maple syrup, 100%

1/3 cup ghee, or coconut oil melted to room temp

2 tsp vanilla extract (organic)

1/4 – 1/3 cup cacao raw powder, (I use 1/4 cup for children)

1/2 cup arrowroot flour

1/3 cup coconut flour

2 1/2 tsp baking powder (gluten free)

1/4 tsp fine sea salt

Preheat oven to 170c (fan-forced). Place 8 paper muffin liners into a large muffin tray.

Add all the ingredients in order to a blender. Blend for 8 seconds to mix well, then scrape down the sides of the jug using a spatula and stir.

Pour the mixture evenly between the 8 muffin cups (fill 3/4 full).

Bake for 13 – 15 minutes or until the muffins have risen and the tops are just firm (the centres should still be a little moist). Leave in the muffin tray to cool for 5 – 10 minutes then transfer to a wire rack to completely cool.

Store in an airtight container for up to 3 days, suitable to freeze.

(This recipe can also be made into a slice – Pour the mixture into a lined 22cm square cake tin and bake for 13 minutes. You might like to add 1/2 cup of chopped nuts into the mixture before baking for an adult treat. Once cooled, cut into squares and top with a dollop of dairy-free cream).

Article supplied with thanks to The JOYful Table.

About the Author: Susan Joy is author of The JOYful Table cookbook containing gluten & grain free, and Paleo inspired recipes for good health and well being.