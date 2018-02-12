Banana Pancakes

By: Susan Joy | The JOYful Table

Serves: 6 pancakes | Prep Time: 00:06 | Cooking Time: 00:15

My favourite way to eat these yummy sweet grain free pancakes, is to top them with coconut yoghurt and fresh strawberries, a drizzle of honey and a sprinkling of cinnamon. For a very special treat or a birthday breakfast, you could add 1/4 cup of dark chocolate chips (no soy, paleo friendly of course), just mix them through the batter by hand before cooking.

Ingredients

1 cup cashews

1/4 cup coconut (desiccated-finely shredded)

3 lge egg(s)

1 lge ripe banana(s)

1 Tbsp honey (unprocessed), or 100% maple syrup

1/2 tsp baking soda (bicarb)

2 – 3 Tbsp filtered water

2 tsp coconut oil, for cooking

Directions

Add the cashews to a food processor or blender. Blend until a fine meal is produced. Add the coconut and blend for a few seconds to break it down.