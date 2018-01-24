Aussie Spread Recipe (Vegemite Alternative)

By: Susan Joy | The JOYful Table

Why would I make a homemade “Aussie Spread” recipe? I can hear you say, what about store-bought black spreads? Most of us would be able to sing the TV ad ‘We’re happy little Vegemites, as bright as bright can be, we all enjoy our Vegemite for breakfast, lunch and tea‘.



If you are not Australian you may not know what I’m talking about, Vegemite is a thick, black Australian food spread which is made from leftover brewers yeast extract with various additives. Other similar black spreads are Marmite, Promite, MightyMite, AussieMite, OzMite, OmegaMite and Vege Spread. The savoury spreads are used to spread on sandwiches, toast and crackers.

So back to the question, why have I made a homemade version? Because I don’t like to put additives and chemicals into my body or my family’s.

Vegemite or vegemite equivalents taste salty, slightly bitter, malty, with a rich savoury taste, the savoury taste is due to glutamate. Glutamate can occur naturally in food or it’s added to foods in the form of monosodium glutamate (MSG).