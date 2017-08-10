Apple and Cinnamon Porridge Recipe

Author: Susan Joy | The Joyful Table.

Serves: 1 | Prep Time: 00:10 | Cooking Time: 00:02

This satisfying breakfast can be eaten warm on a cold morning or at room temperature, both ways are delicious. The apple gives a fresh taste and lighter texture to this paleo porridge. Top with coconut yoghurt and nuts or leave it plain, either way it’s so yummy.

Adding cinnamon to your breakfast has huge health benefits in regulating blood sugar levels, a good way to start the day.

Ingredients

1 sml – med red apple(s), leave skin on if organic

2 Tbsp pecans

2 Tbsp almonds

1 Tbsp sunflower seeds

1 Tbsp pumpkin seeds (pepitas)

1 Tbsp coconut (desiccated-finely shredded)

1 Medjool date(s)

1 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp vanilla extract (organic)

pinch pink Himalayan salt

1/4 cup coconut milk

2 – 3 Tbsp filtered water

Directions

If you would like a really soft porridge, soak nuts and seeds over night in filtered water, drain and rinse in the morning. If you would like a little bit of crunch, use activated or raw nuts and seeds (this is my favourite way).

To a blender, add chopped evenly sized pieces of apple. Place the remaining list of ingredients on top of the apple in the blender (if you have soaked the nuts, add 2 tablespoons of water, otherwise use 3).

Blend for 5 seconds on a medium speed, use a spatula to scrape down sides. Blend again and scrape sides until you reach the consistency you prefer.

Scoop porridge out into a small saucepan and stir while heating on low. You will only need 1 – 2 minutes to warm the porridge through.

Place in a bowl and top with coconut yoghurt and a few chopped pecans, or just on its own is delicious.