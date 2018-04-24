ANZAC Biscuits: Their History, and a Recipe for a Paleo-Friendly, Healthier Version

By: Susan Joy

ANZAC biscuits go back to World War 1, when our troops were stationed on the shores of Gallipoli. My grandfather was one of them.

ANZAC tiles or Hardtack biscuits, as they were called then, where part of a soldiers rations with beef bully. They were used as bread, because the ingredients didn’t spoil easily or go mouldy like bread, but were very hard to eat.

The mothers, wives and girlfriends of Australian troops back home got wind of the terrible Anzac tiles and were reportedly concerned their boys were not getting enough nutrients. These women used the recipe for Scottish oatcakes as a base, and developed what we know of today as ‘the ANZAC biscuit’.

ANZAC biscuits were made from a rolled oat base, plain flour, sugar, butter, golden syrup, baking soda and water. The ingredients were accessible during World War 1 and were easy to bake. The biscuits had a long storage life, due to the fact they contained no eggs. After the World War, coconut was added to the recipe, which made them more like the biscuits we know today.