Three Nutritious 5 Minute Breakfasts

By: Supriya Sajja
We all know “breakfast is the most important meal of the day.” But sometimes when you’re choosing between the extra 20 minutes of sleep or eating breakfast, it’s a no brainer that you’ll hit snooze one more time.
In the hopes to create a healthier lifestyle, we should all eat breakfast. Not only does it get your metabolism up and running, but it sets the tone for how your day is going to go. I mean, who doesn’t want more mental clarity and alertness throughout those work meetings? But are you willing to give up that extra sleep time for it?
Here are three delicious and nutritious breakfasts that you don’t have to sacrifice your sleep for. On top of that, you can eat these breakfasts on the go! Give them a try!
1. The Super Smoothie
This isn’t a smoothie that will make you hungry again an hour later. What’s the secret to this drink jam-packed with all the good stuff? Make sure you don’t load it with fruit but add some extra veggies, as well as a protein and fat. Feel free to play around with some substitutes to make your perfect drink.
-2 handfuls of spinach
-1/4 cup of frozen zucchini or cauliflower
-Half a banana
-1/4 cup of blueberries
-2 tbsp of almond butter
-1 scoop of vanilla protein powder
-1/2 to 1 cup of almond or coconut milk (depending on how thick you like it)
Throw all your ingredients in the blender, pour it in a cup and you’re good to go.
2. Choc Chia Overnight Oats
Oats are a great breakfast option – they are filling, give energy and are so versatile. Combine it with the satiating factor of chia pudding, and you’ve got a combo that’s sure to make you motivated to get out of bed. Did we mention there’s chocolate involved? The best part of overnight oats is that you pour a few things in a jar, mix it up and grab it on your way out of the house in the morning.
Combine:
-1 cup of oats
-3 tbsp cacao
-1 tbsp chia seeds
In a separate bowl combine:
-1 cup of almond/coconut milk
-1/4 cup of greek yogurt (coconut yogurt for a dairy free option)
-2 tbsp of honey
Combine the wet and dry ingredients and place in a jar overnight. In the morning, feel free to top it off with peanut butter, bananas and strawberries for a filling, delicious and fast breakfast.
3. Smashed Avo
If you’ve never had it, then you’re missing out big time. An Aussie favourite, but it makes a 5 minute breakfast feel like you’ve ordered from your favourite cafe. The best part about a good ole smashed avo is all of the variations. If you’re up earlier one morning or prepare the night before, go wild with your toppings… a poached egg, bacon… the options are endless! All you have to do is toast the bread, smother the avo and add:
-2 pieces of sourdough
-1/2 to 1 avocado
-1 pinch of sea salt
-1 pinch of red pepper flakes
There you have it. 3 quick breakfasts that will make you a morning person before you know it.
Article supplied with thanks to ACCTV.
About the Author: Supriya is a young marketing professional who is passionate about people, health and wellness and connection.