Three Nutritious 5 Minute Breakfasts

By: Supriya Sajja

We all know “breakfast is the most important meal of the day.” But sometimes when you’re choosing between the extra 20 minutes of sleep or eating breakfast, it’s a no brainer that you’ll hit snooze one more time.

In the hopes to create a healthier lifestyle, we should all eat breakfast. Not only does it get your metabolism up and running, but it sets the tone for how your day is going to go. I mean, who doesn’t want more mental clarity and alertness throughout those work meetings? But are you willing to give up that extra sleep time for it?

Here are three delicious and nutritious breakfasts that you don’t have to sacrifice your sleep for. On top of that, you can eat these breakfasts on the go! Give them a try!

1. The Super Smoothie

This isn’t a smoothie that will make you hungry again an hour later. What’s the secret to this drink jam-packed with all the good stuff? Make sure you don’t load it with fruit but add some extra veggies, as well as a protein and fat. Feel free to play around with some substitutes to make your perfect drink.