40 Coping Skills for Stressed out Adults

By: Rachel Doherty

Coping skills are those things we do to manage stress and anxiety. Sometimes they help us and sometimes they don’t. The trick is to find strategies that not only help you cope with a crisis, but carry you through it as well.

I’ve published a list of 40 coping skills that work well with kids already. While some of these are great for adults, I thought it was worth putting together a list of more grown up ideas.

Part of the process of redefining myself has been working out some new coping strategies for this stage of my life. You’ll find plenty of them listed below, so trust me, they work!

“It’s not stress that kills us, it’s our reaction to it.” – Hans Selye