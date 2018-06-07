By: Sheridan Voysey

I never set out to talk about dreams this much. But ever since the release of Resurrection Year – a memoir about starting again after a broken dream – I’ve found myself answering lots of questions about them. How can you turn a broken dream into a new beginning? When should you let a dream die?How can you know if a dream is your own idea or given by God? There was even a short film made about our ‘dreams’ story.

But whenever I speak on dreams someone will inevitably put up their hand and ask, ‘What if you don’t have any dreams for your life? How can you find one?’ You may not be a particularly dream-driven person. Or you may just be too tired from the trials of life to have the mind and heart space to dream right now. Whatever the reason, if you’re stuck when it comes to having a dream for your life, what I’ve written below may help you unearth a new dream or aspiration.

12 Questions to Help You Find a New Dream

These 12 questions are arranged from easy to harder, to help you ease in. I’ve left space so you can print this page off and use it one quiet afternoon. Alternatively, you can download the Word doc here. I hope these prompts start you on the track to dreaming again. Let me know how you go in the comments below.

1. An experience I’d like to have…