10 Ways to Simplify Your Life

By: Sheridan Voysey

We are the options generation. Most of us can pursue any career we wish and live almost any lifestyle. The latest smartphones are in our pockets, cheap airfares allow us to see the world, and our problem isn’t of thirst but of which brand of bottled water to choose. Previous generations knew little of this. Neither do those in the developing world today.

No one wants to live in poverty, but our increasing affluence has led to other problems. We can want too much, be pulled in too many directions as a result, and lack clarity of mind and purpose. In this post we’ll look at Jesus’s remedy to materialism, explore 10 ways to simplify our lives, and hear from collaborative consumption expert Rachel Botsman on how to buy less and share more.

As I explain in my book Resilient, Jesus’ answer to materialism is simplicity: putting God first, not money, and living a simple lifestyle. How do we do that practically? These ten principles have been drawn from Richard Foster’s excellent books Freedom of Simplicity and Celebration of Discipline with some additional ideas of my own. You’ll find an expanded version in my free ebook Five Practices for a Resilient Life.

1. Define life in terms of “being” rather than “having”

Start by refusing to measure life by the abundance of your possessions. Enjoy nature and animals, not just streaming video and shopping malls. Cultivate solitude and silence. Develop close friendships. Value music, art and books. Stress quality of life over quantity.