10 Ways to Know You're Addicted to Social Media

By: Sabrina Peters

My name is Sabrina and I’m an addict. Not a day goes by that I don’t need a ‘hit’. It’s the first thing I do in the morning and the last thing I do at night. It’s not even intentional. It’s a habit, an urge, a subconscious obsession. I’m embarrassed to admit it but I’m a social media junkie!

I am hooked on news feeds and status updates, on notifications and instant messages. The compulsion to capture everything and share it with the world is irresistible. It feeds some deep part of my ego I never knew I had. But it’s not just sharing my life that I desire, it’s indulging in the personal details, words and pictures of those around me too (some whom I’ve never even met in the flesh)! Maybe that’s you? You don’t share. You just watch. You look, you scroll, you click, you like. You’re a silent addict. But it’s all the same. Everyday you NEED it, even if it’s just a little.

Take the Test to See If You’re Hooked Too

1. Whenever you have a spare two minutes you find yourself scrolling through a news feed, liking pictures or posting comments.

2. Once you post a photo or status you monitor how many likes or comments you get and it affects your mood.