10 Tips for Looking After Your Mental Health

Mental health issues affect everyone. Whether or not you yourself are experiencing mental illness there is always someone around you who is.

The World Mental Health Day website says that 1 in 5 Aussies are affected by it. As a community it’s important that we look out for each other, start conversations and support one another.

In recognition of World Mental Health Day, here are ten tips for looking after your mental health.

Talk About It Eat well Keep in touch Take a break Accept who you are Keep active Ask for help Do something you like Care for others Care for yourself

Do you have tips to share? We’d love to hear from you in the comments!