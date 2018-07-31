10 Community Service Projects Perfect for Introverts

By: Brittany Ann

If you aren’t currently volunteering or helping out in your community in some way–what’s stopping you?

While lack of money and lack of time are two of the biggest reasons people commonly give why they don’t volunteer, there is another important, but often overlooked, reason that sometimes holds people back: They are introverts.

Apparently up to half of the population is made up of introverts. I’m an introvert (many bloggers are), and you might be one too. For introverts, it isn’t that they don’t want to help out. Instead, spending time interacting with people they don’t know–or even talking to the person in charge of a volunteer event–can be a little intimidating.

Yet, while there are tons of volunteer opportunities out there that are perfect for extroverts, thankfully there are tons of ways that introverts can use their unique personalities to make a difference too. If you’re an introvert like me, here are 10 community service projects for introverts you’ll definitely want to check out!