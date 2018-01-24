What’s the Point?

By: Elaine Fraser

What if money was no object? What would you do?

Doing what you desire, becoming a master of it and then making money from it makes sense.

Doing something you hate to perpetuate that life journey doesn’t make any sense.

If money is the only goal then life is pretty empty and pointless. I often think of a quote from World War I poet Wilfred Owen. The line is about a group of young soldiers who try in vain to revive their fallen friend on a snowy battlefield, with the help of the sun. I read it at 16 and have never forgotten it and it often comes to mind when I’m doing something that feels pointless: