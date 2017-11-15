The Vocabulary of the Persuasive Leader

By: Michael McQueen

In the mid-1800s, vast tracts of land in central Australia were granted to immigrants who had, in many cases, just arrived from Europe. These farmers and pastoralists found themselves with a challenge – they were now in control of expanses of land that were, in some cases, almost as large as the countries they had just come from.

New landscape = new challenges

One such property was the Victoria River Downs cattle station near Katherine in the Northern Territory. When first established, the area of this one property alone equalled almost 12,000 square miles. The nation of Belgium would have neatly fitted within its boundaries.

Back in Europe, the farming methods of the day were tried and tested – buy a plot of land and build a fence around it. Next, put your stock on the land and then farm your stock. However, given the size of these enormous outback properties, there were at least two reasons why this European approach to farming was not going to work in the Australian context. Firstly, to put a fence around these massive stations was going to cost a small fortune both to build and maintain. Secondly, the entire fence would be rendered useless if even a small section on a far-flung outpost of the property were to be compromised.

These farmers were clever enough to know that a new strategy was necessary. As they considered the different options for farming in this new country, it was Australia’s climate that gave these pioneers a clue to the approach that would work best. In a land where water was scarce, farmers discovered that if they dug a watering hole or well in the middle of their properties there would never be any need to build a fence. To put it more simply, if the animals had a good enough reason to stay on the farm, the farmer would never have to worry about forcing them to stay.