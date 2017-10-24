Seeking Fulfilment Through Your Career? Try This Instead

By: Sheridan Voysey

What a gift it is to do work you love. To get paid for using your talents and abilities. To not just earn a living but contribute something necessary to society. When we spend so much of our lives at our workplace, it only makes sense that we find a career that’s fulfilling.

I believe all this to be true. But I’m starting to see that we have gotten things unbalanced. For many of us today work has become the primary way we seek personal meaning and significance. The plain fact is, though, this can leave us vulnerable.

We need to learn a lesson from previous generations on this. For them work was important – but not their main source of fulfilment in life.

Dorothy Sayers is best remembered for her crime novels starring the amateur sleuth Lord Peter Wimsey. But she was also a philosopher. Some years ago I read an essay of hers called Why Work? It impacted me greatly.