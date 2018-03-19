School Principals Under Stress as Violence and Paperwork Increase

By: Clare Bruce

A third of school principals are working up to 65 hour weeks, swamped in paperwork and bureaucratic checklists, and burnout is high.

That’s according to the latest Australian Principals Health and Wellbeing Survey, which also showed principals are dealing with increasing threats of violence.

The national survey of close to 2800 principals showed that a third of those who responded had experienced violence, while nearly half had dealt with threats of violence.

Peter Bosker, principal of Northcross Christian School in Ryde, said that the job is becoming more and more stressful each year, especially as the administration side of the job increases.