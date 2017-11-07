Getting Into the Zone When Working from Home

By: Michael McQueen

We all know the feeling of being in a rut when motivation eludes us and the gravity of inertia feels too great to shrug off. There’s a pile of work to do but you can’t seem to summon the energy or will to get off and go.

With more of us in freelance roles or working from home for a day or two per week, being able to get into the zone or break the rut cycle is critical when you don’t have the inbuilt accountability and structure of an office environment.

Here are eight simple and effective ways to getting moving when you feel stuck, listless or overwhelmed:

1. Accomplish the insignificant

Believe it or not, research has shown that doing something as insignificant as making your bed every morning is correlated with better productivity. Starting your day with a small but positive activity starts a chain reaction that helps you make other good choices throughout the day.