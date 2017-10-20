Behind-The-Scenes People: Your Work is Indispensable

By: Sheridan Voysey

In a celebrity-driven age like ours it’s easy to applaud those who work on the top deck—the public faces of business, government, medicine, entertainment—while overlooking those who work in the galleys and engine rooms that keep the ship running. Are you a back office, behind-the-scenes kind of person? Well, your talents matter and your work is indispensable.

I have a friend named Mick who works on a ship called the Africa Mercy, run by the wonderful charity Mercy Ships. It’s a converted rail ferry that operates as a floating hospital, providing free healthcare to the poorest of the poor in developing countries. Every day hundreds queue up to be treated by its surgeons and therapists. The ship spends months in each port, healing thousands of tumours, cataracts and club feet before it leaves.

When TV crews board the Africa Mercy they naturally point their cameras on the ship’s medical staff. The work of these amazing volunteers is miraculous: fixing a little boy’s cleft palate, removing a giant goitre from a woman’s neck, removing shame, restoring dignity. Sometimes a journalist will wander below deck to interview other crew members. But few take pictures of the work Mick does.

Mick and his wife Tammy left good jobs to bring their young family on board the ship. Mick has an MBA, he was a chief engineer in the Navy, and dropped two levels of seniority to join. He admits he was surprised when he first heard where he’d been assigned to work on the ship—in its sewage plant.