By: Michael McQueen

As new technologies continue to change the pace and nature of the workplace, individuals face the ever-growing challenge of remaining ahead of the curve.

Added to this, the constant influx of agile and hungry talent means that existing team members must continuously look to demonstrate their value proposition to employers. Longevity, credibility and experience are no longer enough. To become a stand out performer in the workplace, individuals must remain in-touch and indispensable.

So here are my 10 tips for staying relevant at work:

1. Re-Imagine

Get more excited about your future than your past. Clinging to the good old days will set you on a collision course to obsolescence.

2. Re-Fresh

It may be necessary to prune the old in order to make way for the new. This may mean adopting new language or an entirely new look.

3. Re-Think

Before we can change anything else, we must be willing to change our mind. Consider which mentalities and paradigms may be outdated or holding you back.

4. Re-Calibrate

Although being willing to change and evolve will be vital in the years ahead, it is equally important to be clear on the things that should never change. What are the values and principles which are non-negotiable?

Re-calibrate with these first and allow them to be a touchstone for decision making. Remember never to compromise on the things that truly matter – if you don’t stand for something you’ll fall for anything.

5. Re-Engineer

Adopt new approaches and methodologies in daily work. This may mean embracing technologies that you’d otherwise have found unnecessary. Just as those who don’t have an email address today will find it near impossible to engage in the world of commerce, so it will be for those who don’t have robust social media platforms in the years to come.

6. Re-Frame

Consider engaging in reverse mentoring. This new approach being adopted by numerous Fortune 500 companies emphasizes the value of connecting older and experienced workers with younger rookies who can offer a powerful combination of fresh eyes and technical prowess.

7. Re-Tool

Staying relevant will likely require the development of new skills – many of which may not have traditionally been related to the existing role.

8. Re-Invigorate

Never discount the importance of your mental and physical state. Staying inspired and in shape influences workplace performance more than most of us realise.

9. Re-Visit

18th century author Samuel Johnson once observed that people need to be reminded more often than they need to be instructed. How true. Are there books packed with timeless principles that could be worth revisiting.

10. Relinquish

In order to play a bigger game, you’ll probably need to let go of the familiar and the safe. Staying relevant will require you to go out on a limb. But never fear – that’s where the fruit is anyway!

Are you wondering how relevant you are?

Test your “Silent Pulse” here: //bit.ly/1Mny82A.

Don’t allow yourself to become irrelevant by not taking the time to consider these 10 tips, to help ensure your relevance.

Article supplied with thanks to Michael McQueen.

About the Author: Michael McQueen is an award-winning speaker, social researcher and best-selling author.