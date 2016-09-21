Browse: Home / We’re turning 13!

We’re turning 13!

By on September 21, 2016

Life FM’s AGM & 13th Birthday PartyBirthday Party Photo

All Life FM members are invited to our 13th birthday party and AGM on Monday the 24th of October from 7.30pm to be held at St James Anglican Church, corner of Burns and Grey streets Traralgon.

Not a member? You can download a membership form from our website here or sign up on the night.

Membership with Life FM costs just $33, even less for concession.

This is a catered event so RSVP by Monday 17th October to birthday@lifefm.com.au or call the office  on 5143 0355, that’s 5143 0355 for Life FM’s 13th birthday party and AGM.

Posted in