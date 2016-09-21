We’re turning 13!

Life FM’s AGM & 13th Birthday Party

All Life FM members are invited to our 13th birthday party and AGM on Monday the 24th of October from 7.30pm to be held at St James Anglican Church, corner of Burns and Grey streets Traralgon.

Not a member? You can download a membership form from our website here or sign up on the night.

Membership with Life FM costs just $33, even less for concession.

This is a catered event so RSVP by Monday 17th October to birthday@lifefm.com.au or call the office on 5143 0355, that’s 5143 0355 for Life FM’s 13th birthday party and AGM.