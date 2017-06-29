Home Trending Millennial Missionaries
Trending
0

Millennial Missionaries

Millennial Missionaries
0
0
feature-millennial-missionaries
now viewing

Millennial Missionaries

feature-gods-ways-raising-family
now playing

Learning God’s Ways While Raising a Family

feature-bible-verse-every-situation-1
now playing

When you have a Bible Verse for Every Situation

feature-Millennial
now playing

Helping Your Millennial Child Reconnect with God

feature-daggydad
now playing

Advice From a Self-confessed Daggy Dad

parkinglikeman
now playing

Car-Parking Like a Man

feature-bedtime-battles
now playing

Bedtime Battles

feature-teaching-kids-grace-good-behavior
now playing

Teaching Kids about God’s Grace and Good Behavior

feature-4-year-old-moana-kindy-performance
now playing

4-Year-Old Owns Moana Performance at Kindy Graduation

feature-fotf-community-with-neighbours
now playing

Cultivating Community with Your Neighbours

feature-elephant-befriends-dog
now playing

Abandoned Baby Elephant Befriends Dog

Quinn and Kylie, millennial missionaries to the scuba instructors of Aruba, are seeking your financial support” reads the caption to comedian John Crist’s hilarious sketch on young millennials called to the vacatio-cough- mission field.

Millennial or not, most of us living in the 21st century Western World wouldn’t expect the potential of being thrown into jail – or even facing death – to be on the risk assessment for a missions trip. For the most part since Bible times, some people think modern evangelism is a lot less about risk and discomfort and a lot more about vlogging in the perfect lighting.

Related posts:

  1. Bono Says Christian Music Needs To Be More Honest
  2. Helping Your Millennial Child Reconnect with God
  3. Epic Solo Duet Of ‘The Prayer’
  4. If wedding vows were re-written for 2017
tags:
Related Posts
feature-bono

Bono Says Christian Music Needs To Be More Honest

Rachel 0
feature-Millennial

Helping Your Millennial Child Reconnect with God

Digital Team 0
Marcelito-Feature

Epic Solo Duet Of ‘The Prayer’

Rachel 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close

Share this video