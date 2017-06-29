“Quinn and Kylie, millennial missionaries to the scuba instructors of Aruba, are seeking your financial support” reads the caption to comedian John Crist’s hilarious sketch on young millennials called to the vacatio-cough- mission field.

Millennial or not, most of us living in the 21st century Western World wouldn’t expect the potential of being thrown into jail – or even facing death – to be on the risk assessment for a missions trip. For the most part since Bible times, some people think modern evangelism is a lot less about risk and discomfort and a lot more about vlogging in the perfect lighting.