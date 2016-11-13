You Help Make Hope Possible!

Your gift in support of our appeal will ensure that hope will continue to be there for you every hour of every day.

As you give, God will work through you to change the lives of more people like Alison , who says:

Thank you for all the work that you do on behalf of the Kingdom! To be able to listen to a radio station that is positive and life building and filled with pointers to our wonderful Saviour is exciting and encouraging. It was tremendous to read of the answers to prayer!

So much of today’s media is filled with negativity. But you help to speak life to thousands of people like Alison every day!

Thank you for giving generously to bring hope to people when and where they need it most.

Bev Lade

Station President