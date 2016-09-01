FAQ: Isn’t Life FM compromising the gospel by playing secular music?

Has a Christian who sings “secular” songs (eg songs about life, things of earth etc) compromised their faith? Should a Christian who paints only paint spiritual themes? Has a Christian who has written books on history, economics or politics compromised their faith or the gospel?

The great hymn writer Isaac Watts embraced the new view in his day that singing songs in church should not be confined to the Psalms and so he wrote his own, something that was not viewed favourably at the time. When organs where first used in church services 200 years ago it was considered radical and something that would detract from true worship of God.

During the Jesus Movement of the late 1960’s and early 1970’s Christian music became more contemporary. Some considered it worldly or of the devil because artists had long hair, bare feet and used electric guitars. A similar belief was held in the 1980’s when smoke machines and flashing lights were increasingly used at Christian concerts or youth rallies.

But the gospel was not compromised by the tools or the trade or the fashions of the day and scores of people came to faith in Christ through the music.

Life FM’s vision is to connect Gippsland to Jesus through radio. Just like James Naismith, the inventor of basketball used this sport as a tool of evangelism, Life FM will use music as a similar tool.

We have not changed our vision, rather we have reconsidered how to reach out to those outside the church according to our vision.

We will take a method and try it. If it works, we will continue to use it, if it doesn’t we will find something else. Bottom line is we are trying to find ways to reach people outside the church while providing a service and ministry for those inside in the church at the same time.

Life FM does not exist solely for a Christian audience.