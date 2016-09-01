FAQ: Is Life FM playing secular music to attract more sponsors and donors?

Life FM’s Strategic plan states one of our priorities is to expand our support base and generate finance for sustainability and growth.

The hard facts are that our annual appeals continually fail to meet targets set. This has been a continuing trend over the past few years with few exceptions.

Rather than continuing to do the same thing year after year where nothing changes, we have had to consider looking at other alternatives to enable us to meet our strategic goals.

And let’s face it, we live in a post Christian world where Jesus is a swear word and many under 40 years of age did not grow up with Sunday school stories. We need to reach this demographic in our region.

If the station can attract more listeners, we can attract more financial support which will enable us to continue the ministry of radio right across Gippsland. This is part of the reason why we have decided to include some “secular” music in our playlist.

Every major Christian radio station in Australia that plays a mixture of Christian and secular music has found that they attract more sponsors and donors through the playing of carefully selected “secular” music.

This has enabled them not only remain financially viable and to grow but also to sow seeds into the lives of listeners and see people come to faith in Christ.

Their music selection is just one of the tools they use to reach people outside the four walls of the church.