Board Nominations

Are you a person who can skilfully work behind the scenes to keep a strategic plan moving along?

Are you looking for a new area of ministry to serve in?

Gippsland Christian Broadcasters has upcoming vacancies on their board of management.

NOMINATIONS – DEADLINE 5pm Friday 14th October 2016

If you wish to nominate someone for the Board, please call the office 5143 0355 and we’ll email or post a form out to you – or you can download a form here.

life-fm-board-nomination-form-2016

**Please note that to nominate someone you must be a financial member of Life FM over the age of eighteen (Rule 30.2)

The signed nomination form must arrive at the Life FM office no later than 5:00pm on Friday 14th October. Please include a photo with the nomination.

Details of the nominees will then be posted on the Life FM web site on Monday 17th October and also displayed at the AGM (Rule 16.6).

*Voting will only be required if there is more than the required number of nominees.

Contact the office for the Board Info Kit so there are no surprises!

Good governance and accountability will help to keep Life FM on air in Gippsland.

So what does it mean to be on the Board of Gippsland Christian Broadcasters?

It is important to note that the Board will meet on the third Monday of each month at the Latrobe Valley office.

Skills are important but decisions made by the Board are collective.

It’s not necessary to be an accountant or lawyer – what we need is “collective common sense”. There are competency standards for being on a Board.

They can be summed up –

ACT REASONABLY with HONESTY and IN GOOD FAITH.

We need diversity – in denominational representation. Our Rules of Assoc. allow for up to three from any one denomination.

We need geographical diversity – and for those who would need to travel to meetings – which are held in different parts of our region – we have Skype capability.

We need gender diversity. Come October our current Board representatives will be one man and four women – under our current Rules a quorum is four!